Pocock set for rugby return against 'Tahs
Aussie men's sevens top pool in Canada

AAP /

John Porch has scored a hat-trick of tries for Australia as they beat the United States 31-21 to finish top of their pool at the rugby sevens world series round in Vancouver.

Their reward is a quarter-final match up against world series leaders South Africa, who suffered a loss to second-ranked New Zealand to finish second in their pool.

Teammates Lewis Holland and Jesse Parahi also chimed in with tries for fourth-ranked Australia against the Americans who had won last tournament in Las Vegas.

The win followed a first-up 19-19 draw with Canada and a 50-17 thrashing of Uruguay.

