Matt Lucas might be set for a stint on the sidelines after dropping Amanaki Mafi with a nasty sucker punch off the ball.

Brumbies half sparks scuffle with sneaky sucker punch

The Brumbies scrum-half sparked a big melee late in his side's loss to the Rebels on Friday night when he hit an unsuspecting Mafi in the mid-section with a closed fist.

The Brumbies were defending their try line at the time and Lucas appeared to take exception to some treatment from Mafi.

The Rebels forward immediately hit the deck but sprung to his feet after Lucas gave him a spray, pushing his counterpart in the chest.

That sparked a big melee as several players came running in to cool things down.

But despite the foul play from Lucas, it was Mafi who drew the ire of commentators.

"That's just gamesmanship from Mafi," Phil Kearns said in commentary.

"He's hoping they see the replay on the big screen and award a penalty."

The Rebels are off to a dream start after ousting the Brumbies to maintain their unbeaten run at the top of the Australian Super Rugby standings.

Melbourne have maximum points after their opening three games, scoring five tries to two in the 33-10 win at AAMI Park on Friday to book a bonus point.

It's the first time the club has ever won three games in succession and means they maintained their healthy buffer on the second-placed NSW Waratahs.

with AAP