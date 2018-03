Co-captain Sam Carter knows another set-piece disaster will spell trouble for the Brumbies in Friday night's Super Rugby match against Melbourne Rebels.

Nothing in the scrum went right for the ACT team in last week's 18-10 defeat to the Queensland Reds, but Carter said the Brumbies had been working hard to ensure it didn't happen again.

The new-look Rebels host the match at AAMI Park undefeated and the clash shapes as a defining one for the Australian Conference.