Tahs chase best Super Rugby start in nine years

Ex-All Black and Samoa flanker Mika dead at 45

Adrian Warren
AAP /

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson senses an opportunity for his undefeated side to set up the rest of their Super Rugby campaign and their best start in nine seasons.

The Tahs, who play the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning Australian time, have not emerged unbeaten from their first three games since 2009.

After starting with a home win over the Stormers, NSW embarked upon the toughest travel section of their campaign.

They drew with the Sharks in Durban last weekend and now face their first Super game in Argentina.

Beale cleared to face Jaguars. Pic: Getty

"Two countries in two weeks is always challenging, but we sense a real opportunity for us,' Gibson said.

"If we put that performance that we have the potential enough to do, then we can really walk away from our two weeks of travel knowing that we will set ourselves nicely up for the rest of the season."

The Waratahs were boosted by news Wallabies centre Kurtley Beale was passed fit to play after suffering a rib injury last week.

Halfback Jake Gordon was also named after copping a head knock against the Sharks.

Gibson revealed first-choice halfback Nick Phipps, who hasn't played this season due to a calf injury, wasn't expected to return until their March 31 game with the Brumbies.

In the only change to the run-on side, former Force back Alex Newsome makes his first Super start for the Tahs, replacing Andrew Kellaway.

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu, Test winger Taqele Naiyaravoro and uncapped halfback Nick Duffy have been named on the bench.

The Jaguares, who are now coached by former Wallabies and Waratahs assistant coach Mario Ledesma, have lost their first two games.

However, they beat the Tahs 40-27 in Sydney near the end of last season in the first meeting between the two teams.

"They caused us a lot of problems last year, particularly offloading and their ability to keep the ball alive and we've always known they've got a strong set piece so we need to be wary of what they can bring," Gibson said.

"Also this week, we've been focusing on our stuff, we were disappointed with our performance coming out of the Sharks game.

"There's a number off areas that we wanted to tidy up, especially our ball control."

