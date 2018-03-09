Stewart right for Super Reds No.10: Lance

Jono Lance believes the Queensland No.10 jersey will be in good hands when he passes it to young gun Hamish Stewart at the end of the Super Rugby season.

With Quade Cooper frozen out of Brad Thorn's plans, Lance has assumed the mantle as the Reds' playmaker-in-chief.

But it will be only be for this year because the 27-year-old has signed a two-season deal with English side Worchester Warriors.

Stewart has been described as a younger version of Lance and it's expected the teenager will take the reins once he departs for the Premiership.

Another one of Thorn's troops from his NRC-winning Queensland Country side, Stewart is yet to get a taste of Super Rugby action this year despite being named on the bench for both of the Reds' matches so far, as well as for Saturday's clash against the Bulls.

"He's a fair bit of where I was when I was 19," Lance said of Stewart.

"He's a quality player and a really good bloke, as well.

"I'm sure he's been disappointed (about not playing) but he's really excited.

"After the win on the weekend he was all smiles because it really is a squad involvement each week, how we go about training and every session.

"You need all 30 to be putting in.

"Working with him and seeing how he trains and goes about it, I think Queensland's in a pretty good spot."

Lance said it was a no-brainer to return to the Reds after the collapse of the Western Force, the move reuniting him with childhood teammates like Aidan Toua and James Slipper, plus his former coach Paul Carozza.

But he was also looking forward to returning to Worchester, where he played on a short-term contract last year.

"I loved my time over there, it was pretty exciting and on the back of a tough year (with the Force) it really did refresh me and I made a lot of friends," he said.

"I'm really excited about going over there and ripping in in England but at the same time... knowing that I'm going has just given me that extra drive (for) every session, every day I'm in Queensland, around my family and friends."