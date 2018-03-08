One French change for England Six Nations

French five-eighth Francois Trinh-Duc will make his first start in this year's Six Nations after being named in the team to face England in Paris.

The Toulon player replaces Lionel Beauxis, who drops to the bench after disappointing against Scotland and Italy.

It is the only change by coach Jacques Brunel from the team who had beaten Italy 34-17 in the last round.

Les Bleus, having ended an eight-match winless streak against Italy, are fifth in the table on six points, three behind second-placed England ahead of Saturday's match. Unbeaten Ireland lead on 14 points.

FRANCE:

15-Hugo Bonneval, 14-Benjamin Fall, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Remy Grosso, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Marco Tauleigne, 7-Yacouba Camara, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Paul Gabrillagues, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 1-Jefferson Poirot.

ReS: 16-Adrien Pelissie, 17-Dany Priso, 18-Cedate Gomes Sa, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Kelian Galletier, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Lionel Beauxis, 23-Gael Fickou.