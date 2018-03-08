Wallabies will benefit from coaching unity

Unlike last year there should be no nasty surprises for Wallabies boss Michael Cheika when his Test players report for duty in June.

Wallabies players should be better prepared before going into camp with coach Michael Cheika.

That's the view of former Wallabies back Rod Kafer, who believes increased collaboration between Super Rugby coaches and their national counterparts will ensure Australian players are perfectly prepared for their tough three-Test series against Ireland.

Cheika decried the fitness levels of Super Rugby players during last year's scratchy mid-season window, saying the franchises weren't training at the intensity required to prepare their chargers for the rigours of international rugby.

But work behind the scenes on uniting Australian rugby's coaching fraternities - led by Kafer and Rugby Australia high performance chief Ben Whitaker over the last nine months - should ensure that won't be a problem again.

"The interaction between the Wallabies coaches and the Super Rugby coaches has been fantastic," Kafer, Rugby Australia's head of special projects, told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

"That high-performance structure that Ben Whitaker has put in place, that he's been the architect of it which I'm a part of, has been really well received.

"The Wallabies staff will know what they're getting out of their players.

"(They) are working around the country to get one-on-one interviews with all of their players in Super Rugby camp, with the state coaches.

"It's never happened before."

Kafer said the early signs across the first two rounds of Super Rugby were encouraging.

"We've started to see a little shift in the way our athletes turn up into the first couple of rounds, the way our teams look," he said.

"It's never the finished product for a coach and it never will be. But there's some nice early signs.

"Our challenge comes in week seven when we play our first New Zealand team, we know that."

Australian rugby can ill afford for any hiccups in preparation given the size of the challenge that will confront them in June.

Ireland, ranked No.3 in the world, are in scintillating form and lead the Six Nations table after three matches and are on course for a rare grand slam.

"We're going to face a very, very good Ireland team; probably the best that Ireland have ever produced in their history," Kafer said.

"They've had the capacity to win away from home previously.

"It's going to be one of the best Test series I think we can imagine."