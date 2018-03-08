Pocock on track for Super Rugby comeback

News

Ex-All Black and Samoa flanker Mika dead at 45
Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Wallabies star David Pocock is on track for a Super Rugby comeback in the Brumbies' Australian derby against NSW Waratahs on March 31.

Pocock's Australian return from a 12-month sabbatical was put on hold after having knee surgery in January to repair damage to his meniscus.

The 29-year-old is back training with the Brumbies squad, putting himself in the frame for the round-seven clash in Canberra.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said having Pocock back on the training track had given the group an extra spark.

"We'll see how the next couple of weeks go, but he's (Pocock) provided a lot of enthusiasm and energy over the last couple of days," McKellar said.

"We always thought in and around the bye week (for Pocock's return) but he's on schedule to play in that (Waratahs) game and he'll get some good weeks of training."

The return of the ace openside flanker would bring the Brumbies to full strength, with fellow Wallaby Scott Sio set to play his first game of the season in Friday night's match against Melbourne Rebels.

McKellar said having the loosehead prop back would help ensure the Brumbies don't have the same issues in the scrum as they did against the Queensland Reds.

"It starts with the scrum - we were really disappointed with our scrummage against the Reds and it wasn't to our standard," McKellar said.

"He's (Sio) a world-class loosehead prop. We need to be realistic because he's coming off an injury, but he played some time against the Chiefs in a trial game.

"One thing we do here though with our medical staff is we don't rush guys back, we make sure they're fit and able to play so Scotty has trained really well this week."

