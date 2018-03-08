Hurricanes keen to extend Super Rugby run

The Hurricanes have a power of work to do if they want to continue their impressive recent record against the Crusaders in their third-round Super Rugby match in Wellington on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett will play his 100th match for the Hurricanes in this weekend's Super Rugby round.

They were the only team to beat the defending champions last season, a 31-22 final-round victory at Westpac Stadium.

They've won their past four home games against the red and blacks, and seven of the past 10.

But the Canes have lacked momentum in an unconvincing start to the season - a 21-19 loss to the Bulls in Pretoria followed by last week's patchy 34-9 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett says there's no doubt the Canes have proven they can match the Crusaders in recent years.

"Those stats show we've had the upper hand lately," he said.

But with two big wins behind them - 45-23 over the Chiefs and 45-28 against the Stormers - the Crusaders have found impressive early season form.

"Home ground advantage might be a favour for us but, at the end of the day, they're two from two and they're a quality side, so it's going to be a massive challenge," Barrett said.

The 26-year-old playmaker will clock up his 100th match for the Hurricanes on Saturday since making his debut against the Cheetahs in 2011.

He will become the 12th Hurricanes player to bring up 100 appearances, joining Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Cory Jane, Ma'a Nonu, Julian Savea, Conrad Smith, Rodney So'oialo, Jeremy Thrush, Neemia Tialata, Tana Umaga and Victor Vito.

Veteran prop Ben May will also bring up a century of Super Rugby appearances, having previously represented the Crusaders and Chiefs, and will mark 64 matches for the franchise since making his debut against the Stormers in 2012.

Coach Chris Boyd has named an unchanged starting line-up from the one which beat the Jaguares 34-9 last week.

The only changes are on the bench where two-game All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua is set to make his Hurricanes debut after being sidelined with a rib injury.

There could also be Hurricanes debuts for prop Marcel Renata, who has joined the squad after Alex Fidow was injured against the Jaguares, and scrum half Richard Judd who has also joined the squad as injury cover.