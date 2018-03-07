Ireland's Furlong, Henderson fit to face Scotland

Dublin (AFP) - Ireland stars Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are set to face Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash after returning to training on Tuesday.

Furlong and Henderson, who have both featured for the British and Irish Lions, were ruled out of Ireland's win against Wales last month with hamstring problems.

But Leinster prop Furlong and Ulster lock Henderson are ready to take on Scotland in Dublin.

Confirming that Ireland -- bidding for a fourth successive Six Nations win -- had welcomed their key duo back, Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby told reporters on Tuesday: "Everyone was good today, everyone came through.

"We have to keep players on a tight leash because they are desperate; those who didn't get the opportunity to play against Wales will be desperate to come back in.

"Guys that did play have the ownership of that shirt and I think it's a great place to be, when losing those players the guys that came in didn't drop the standard."