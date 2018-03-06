Dublin (AFP) - British and Irish Lions forwards Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are expected to take a full part in training this week as Six Nations pacesetters Ireland gear up for Saturday's clash against Scotland.

Ireland's Furlong, Henderson train ahead of Scotland clash

The pair missed the 37-27 win over Wales on February 24 -- Ireland's third straight victory -- and have since been battling to be fit for the Scotland match as Joe Schmidt's team eye only a third-ever Grand Slam in the nation's history.

"Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson continued their rehab last week and are expected to train fully this week," said a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"What pulling them out of last weekend meant for us, particularly Iain who was very close to being available and could have played, is we decided to go backwards rather than forwards and take our time a little bit more with that recovery process," said Schmidt.

"Then we're pretty prepared for them to come into the selection equation."

Leinster's top try-scorer Barry Daly joins the squad hoping for his senior debut in Dublin and Rob Herring has rejoined the group after an elbow injury.

Andrew Conway is continuing his return from a knee injury but is expected to be available for selection next week along with Niall Scannell, who suffered a recurrence of a rib injury playing for Munster.

Ireland's final match of the Six Nations is a blockbuster clash against England at Twickenham on March 17.