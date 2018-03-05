Brumbies Super Rugby scrum is best: Cusack

Flanker Tom Cusack says the Brumbies have the best scrum in Super Rugby's Australian conference in the wake of a disappointing defeat to the Queensland Reds.

The Brumbies were upset 18-10 at Suncorp Stadium by a Reds team without captain Scott Higginbotham and Wallabies lock Lukhan Tui.

Despite significant woes in the scrum, Cusack backs the ACT side to respond fiercely on Friday night against the Melbourne Rebels at AAMI Park.

"I can confident say we've got the best scrum in the Australian conference and probably in Super Rugby," Cusack said.

"We've got an exceptional forward pack and an exceptional scrum and we're building combinations and building belief in each other to do the job.

"It was somewhat a disappointing part of our game ... to be dominated in a sense in a scrum and set piece format.

"We were shown up by the Reds and it's nothing that we're proud of."

The result puts the Brumbies in an interesting position as they prepare to travel to Melbourne to face the new-look and in-form Rebels.

The Brumbies escaped their round one encounter against the Sunwolves with a 32-25 victory, with the draw meaning they play five of their first six games against Australian conference rivals.

Cusack said the Brumbies were bitterly disappointed with how they played against the Reds, but there was still a good feeling in the group.

"It's only round two, it's not doomsday yet," Cusack said.

"A lot of people had a bit of uncertainty on them (the Rebels) and how they'd perform this early in the season.

"They're a definitely a massive threat in this competition, as any team are at this time of year."

Cusack copped a heavy knock against the Reds, but passed all concussion tests and will be right to take on the Rebels.