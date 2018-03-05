US phenom goes 100m for incredible Rugby Sevens try

Perry Baker has scored one of the best individual tries in World Series rugby history, bamboozling Fiji with his incredible speed and footwork.
USA stormed to the title in Las Vegas on Monday, upsetting the Olympic champs 19-7 on their way the final.
And a length-of-the-field try from speed machine Baker lit up the vocal home crowd.
Baker received the ball on his own try line, before jinking and weaving past five Fijians.
He then used his blazing speed to complete the 100m effort, sending fans into a frenzy.
Meanwhile, Australia had to settle for sixth place after losing to Trans Tasman rivals New Zealand in the playoff for fifth.
The Cup final was won in emphatic fashion by hosts the United States, 28-0 over Argentina.
Two semi-final upsets resulted in the Pumas pipping series leaders South Africa 12-10 while the Eagles used their pace to see off Fiji.
Series standings: South Africa 92, New Zealand 82, Fiji 79, Australia 72, Argentina 67, United States 58, England 57, Kenya 45.
