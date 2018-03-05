Perry Baker has scored one of the best individual tries in World Series rugby history, bamboozling Fiji with his incredible speed and footwork.

US phenom goes 100m for incredible Rugby Sevens try

USA stormed to the title in Las Vegas on Monday, upsetting the Olympic champs 19-7 on their way the final.

And a length-of-the-field try from speed machine Baker lit up the vocal home crowd.

Baker received the ball on his own try line, before jinking and weaving past five Fijians.

He then used his blazing speed to complete the 100m effort, sending fans into a frenzy.

This is one if the most ridiculous tries I've ever seen in 7's.



Perry Baker has wheels for feet! 🔥 https://t.co/FBTNzfU1fK — Ali (@alistokesrugby) March 4, 2018

Perry Baker is a freak. Seriously just scored the best solo try I’ve ever seen 😳😳😳👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #LasVegas7s — Kristian Jones (@KrisJones9) March 4, 2018

Wow. Against the best he is the best. Great job @USASevensRugby Perry Baker https://t.co/2Kbm56Myts — Craig Levine (@LEV3LEV) March 4, 2018

If you wonder what all the buzz is about Perry Baker-watch this try tonight against Fiji in Vegas 7s semifinals. @USASevensRugby https://t.co/kfXEpcuETD — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 4, 2018

Even for Perry Baker this is nuts. pic.twitter.com/i1eBLThTGR — Ben Coles (@bencoles_) March 4, 2018

Perry Baker just scored one of the best individual tries I’ve seen from this series! — Nick Wakley (@coachwakley) March 4, 2018

Perry Baker (@SpeedSt11ck) is surely the best individual Sevens player in the world right now. #USA7s — Rohan Williams (@rohanmwilliams) March 4, 2018

Perry Baker!! This guy is out of this world! — Lemaiyan (@kakatimm) March 4, 2018

Absolute filth from Perry Baker in the Las Vegas 7s. Scorching speed and a great step. #wheels — sean richards (@93swo) March 4, 2018

Wow Perry Baker. Just Wow — Dave Roberts (@DaveRobsRugby) March 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Australia had to settle for sixth place after losing to Trans Tasman rivals New Zealand in the playoff for fifth.

The Cup final was won in emphatic fashion by hosts the United States, 28-0 over Argentina.

Two semi-final upsets resulted in the Pumas pipping series leaders South Africa 12-10 while the Eagles used their pace to see off Fiji.

Series standings: South Africa 92, New Zealand 82, Fiji 79, Australia 72, Argentina 67, United States 58, England 57, Kenya 45.

with AAP