England players were left fuming at security guards after a crazy melee with USA at the Las Vegas Sevens.

Security guard involved in crazy Rugby Sevens scuffle

After the final play of their loss to the hosts on Saturday, a number of England players took umbrage with USA players.

A scuffle ensued in the in-goal as a number of security guards decided to intervene, drawing the ire of one England player.

"Get your hands off him" he said.

"You have no right to touch him."

Meanwhile, Australia's men's team were beaten by world series leaders South Africa in the quarter-finals of the Vegas round.

The South Africans won 29-17 to advance to Monday's semi-final against Argentina, who beat Kenya 17-12.

In other quarter-finals, Jerry Tuwai scored the winning try nearly two minutes after the final siren to give Olympic champions Fiji a 14-10 win over New Zealand.

South Africa leads the overall series with 77 points after four events, followed by New Zealand (69), Fiji (62) and Australia (60). The Americans are in seventh place with 36 points.

with AAP