Paris (AFP) - Australian international fly-half Mike Harris kicked all their points as Lyon dragged themselves back into a play-off position with a tough 15-6 Top 14 win over in-form Toulon on Saturday.

Aussie Harris kicks Lyon to victory over Toulon

In what was a largely uninspiring affair, Harris nailed five penalties to two from young France international Anthony Belleau in response to move Lyon up to fifth ahead of the rest of the weekend programme.

Toulon, who remain fourth, came into the match on a three-game winning run but could not get the league's top try-scorer Chris Ashton or his fellow wing Semi Radradra into space to test Lyon's defence.

"It wasn't a great match to watch I imagine," said Lyon flanker Julien Puricelli.

A listless first half finished 6-3 to the hosts with two Harris penalties to one from Belleau.

The hosts were denied a potential try-scoring opportunity for former England international Delon Armitage early in the second period by an unkind bounce of the ball into touch that slipped through the wing's fingers.

"If I was five years younger, it would have been a try under the posts," Armitage 34, told Canal Plus.

But in truth, neither side threatened often to cross the whitewash.

Three second half penalties from Harris sealed the victory and denied Toulon a losing bonus point.

Later on Saturday, leaders Montpellier travel to relegation-threatened Agen while second-placed Racing 92 host second from bottom Brive.

On Sunday, champions Clermont will bid to end a six-game losing streak -- which included a home loss to rock-bottom Oyonnax last week -- against La Rochelle.