Rebels' Mafi expecting Sunwolves to bite

Melbourne Rebels raging bull Amanaki Mafi is expecting a hostile reception from his Japan Test teammates in the Sunwolves line-up when they meet in their Super Rugby clash in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Australian conference's Super Rugby player of the year in 2017, Mafi turned his back on the Sunwolves as they bolstered their team to improve on just three wins in two seasons.

Reinforced by ex-Western Force players, the Rebels themselves are a new-look side and are looking for successive wins after convincingly beating the Reds in their opening game.

With national coach Jamie Joseph now calling the shots, Mafi expected the Sunwolves to be much tougher opponents and thought he would come in for some special attention from his Test teammates, including Japan captain Michael Leitch and former Rebels hooker Shota Horie.

"They are going to kill me for sure," the big backrower joked.

"We've been playing together for a long time so it's going to be tough."

Mafi said under Joseph the Sunwolves would play an expansive game, demonstrated against the Brumbies last round when they led before falling 32-25.

"They will be very improved - they will be fast and quick and throw around the ball - it will be a fast game," he said.

While Mafi has kept his family happy by returning to Melbourne, he's also thrilled to be playing alongside Wallabies halfback Will Genia.

"He's a legend - he has a big heart and he's smart.

When I was still young he was one of my role models so it's very exciting to play alongside him," the Tongan-born 28-year-old said.

Injuries have forced the Sunwolves to make three personnel changes from the team that did duty against Brumbies.

Leitch, who was rested last week, is in the starting backrow alongside former Queenslander Ed Quirk, who has been promoted from the bench.

Sunwolves lock Sam Wykes will also come up against many of his former Western Force teammates.