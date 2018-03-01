Star Fijian rugby prop beefs up Tahs' pack

Test flanker Ned Hanigan has been switched to lock and strong scrummaging Fijian prop Kalivati Tawake is set to make his NSW Waratahs debut in this weekend's Super Rugby match with the Sharks.

Hanigan has been moved to the second row to cover for the injured Rob Simmons, with Jed Holloway coming off the bench into No.8 and Michael Wells switching from that spot to blindside flanker.

Coach Daryl Gibson expected Hanigan to perform well as a lock, where he was originally scheduled to play last year before blindside flanker Jack Dempsey was injured.

Gibson has conceded size to the Sharks for their Durban encounter, but plans to compensate with mobility.

"From the outset, we knew we were going to be small," he said.

"We're giving away a weight and height advantage this weekend, which means we really have to seize upon our dynamism."

Tawake, 29, came of the bench against the Wallabies last June and started Test wins against Italy and Scotland later that month and Fiji's last international against Canada.

With Test prop Sekope Kepu suspended, Tawake has been recruited to shore up the Tahs' scrummaging, an area they had struggled in last weekend against the Stormers.

Fijian Drua NRC front-rower Tawake only linked up a few weeks ago with the Waratahs after the Tens tournament.

"We believe he's at a stage where he's pretty comfortable with what we do. He's a very fine scrummager and probably our best scrummager," Gibson said.

Tawake apart, there are two other potential Tahs debutant on the bench for the game in former Melbourne Rebels openside flanker Will Miller and ex-Western Force halfback Mitch Short.

Gibson envisaged bringing on Miller to play alongside Hooper in the same way the Tahs' and Wallabies captain has worked with David Pocock at Test level in their 'Pooper' combination.

"That's certainly something we see in this game as an opportunity for us, to have two real genuine on-ballers," Gibson said.

Gibson pinpointed a couple of areas his side had worked on this week in preparation for a Sharks side he said were an excellent lineout, driving, mauling and scrummaging unit.

"Of all the teams on the weekend, we turned the ball over the most, and we struggled out of our own area to clear pressure. At times, we didn't exit our own zone very well," he said.

WARATAHS:

Israel Folau, Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Kurtley Beale, Curtis Rona, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Michael Wells, Tom Staniforth, Ned Hanigan, Paddy Ryan, Damien Fitzpatrick, Tom Robertson.

Res: Hugh Roach, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Kalivati Tawake, Nick Palmer, Will Miller, Mitch Short, Bryce Hegarty, Alex Newsome.