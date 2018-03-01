Reds no Super Rugby easybeats: Brumbies

The Brumbies believe a testing first-up assignment in Japan has prepared them perfectly to face an under-fire Queensland Reds.

Super Rugby experts had predicted the ACT team would annihilate the Sunwolves, but they had to respond from a halftime deficit to return to Canberra with a 32-25 victory.

Even without captain Scott Higginbotham and Lukhan Tui - who are both suspended - Brumbies co-captain Sam Carter says the Reds will be no easybeats on Friday night.

"I think they're quite dangerous; they obviously wouldn't be too happy with the result they had last weekend in Melbourne," Carter said.

"They're a young squad and have a lot to prove up there, so they'll be very dangerous against us."

Coach Dan McKellar is going into the match with a similar line-up to the Sunwolves opener.

Wallabies lock Rory Arnold is back in the starting XV, in place of twin brother Richie.

Lachlan McCaffrey is the only other change at No.6 after starring off the bench against the Japanese outfit.

The returning flanker replaces 19-year-old Rob Valetini, who had gone down with a knee injury last week in his Super Rugby debut.

McKellar said the club were optimistic Valetini, who had surgery on Wednesday, could return in only six weeks.

However, that is the best-case scenario and he could be looking at up to three months on the sidelines.

Carter said he was confident Valetini had a long and successful career ahead of him.

"Robbie was pretty upset after the game because he worked so hard to get there," Carter said.

"We just said to him, 'you're 19 and you've got a lot of rugby ahead of you; you'll come back bigger and better than ever'."