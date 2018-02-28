Four Chiefs changes for Blues Super clash

The injury-hit Chiefs have been forced to make four changes to their starting XV to face the Blues in Friday's Super Rugby derby in Auckland.

Michael Allardice replaces the injured Dominic Bird at lock while veteran Liam Messam starts at blindside flanker.

Mitch Brown has been bracketed on the bench after he was concussed in last week's 45-23 loss to the Crusaders.

Maori All Blacks right winger Sean Wainui will make his Super Rugby debut after last week's injury to Charlie Ngatai.

Shaun Stevenson returns to his specialist position of fullback.

Elsewhere, the Chiefs' All Blacks contingent - including Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown - will play.

Damian McKenzie will be partnered by Brad Weber in the halves.

The side's injury ward includes Bird, Tim Nanai-Williams, Ngatai, Toni Pulu, Mitch Graham, Atu Moli, Kane Hames and Marty McKenzie.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Faauli, Solomon Alaimalo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Taleni Seu, Sam Cane, Liam Messam, Michael Allardice, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Liam Polwart, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Mitch Brown (Luke Jacobson), Lachlan Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tiaan Falcon, Bailyn Sullivan (Declan O'Donnell).