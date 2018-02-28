Rory Arnold to start for Brumbies v Reds

Wallabies lock Rory Arnold is back in the Brumbies' starting XV, in place of twin brother Richie, for Friday night's Super Rugby clash with the Queensland Reds.

Rory Arnold will return to the Brumbies' starting XV for the Queensland Reds Super Rugby clash.

Rory Arnold came off the bench in Saturday's 32-25 win against the Sunwolves and will partner co-captain Sam Carter at Suncorp Stadium.

The only other change to the Brumbies' starting team is Lachlan McCaffrey filling in for injured 19-year-old Rob Valetini, who will miss up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said having four quality locks had given the team some selection headaches.

Blake Enever, who has two caps for the Wallabies, had been absent from the team in Japan, but has been added to the bench.

"Bev had to deal with the news last week of missing out so we've rotated Richie, who did some really good things up in Tokyo," McKellar said.

"Bev (Enever) gets an opportunity, as does Rory to start with (Carter)," McKellar said.

"The way they (Arnold brothers) play, they're physical guys, good at the set piece and love to impose themselves on the game and I like that about any lock.

"Rory's coming back off an injury and didn't get as many metres in his legs as he would've liked so we've done some extra work with him."

McKellar said the Brumbies were wary of the Reds, coming off a horror first-up 45-19 loss to the Melbourne Rebels.

Brad Thorn's side will be missing captain Scott Higginbotham and lock Lukhan Tui, with the pair suspended over incidents from the Rebels game.

"I don't think you can do that (take anyone lightly) any week in this competition," McKellar said.

"A lot of people were probably expecting us to turn up in Tokyo and roll over and get five points without too many concerns, but the Sunwolves certainly challenged us."

BRUMBIES:

Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Chance Peni, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell; Isi Naisarani, Tom Cusack, Lachlan McCaffrey, Sam Carter, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Ben Alexander.

Res: Robbie Abel, Nic Mayhew, Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, Blake Enever, Lolo Fakaosilea, Matt Lucas, Wharenui Hawera, Lausii Taliauli.