All Blacks forward Kaino bound for France

Jerome Kaino is the latest New Zealand player to join the exodus to French rugby.

Kaino, 34, announced on Wednesday he will farewell the New Zealand game at the end of his Super Rugby duties with the Blues this year.

He is yet to confirm which French club he has come to terms with.

Kaino played 81 Tests and was a central figure in twin World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015, his time in the No.6 jersey marked by physicality with both ball in hand and in defence.

Having made his professional debut in 2004, Kaino has played 81 Tests, the second-most by any All Blacks flanker behind Richie McCaw's 148.

That pair combined with No.8 Kieran Read to form one of the great modern loose forward trios, providing the heartbeat of the champions at the last two World Cups.

The 2015 World Cup was after Kaino had returned to New Zealand following two seasons in Japan.

Blues stalwart Kaino played 280 first-class games and curiously played his first and last games for the All Blacks against the UK Barbarians at Twickenham.

He scored a long-range try on debut in 2004 but left the field injured during the last match last November.

It summed up a forgettable final international season for Kaino, who struggled with injury and personal issues off the field, which resulted in him making himself unavailable for a period.

France is once again the destination of choice for New Zealand's leading players.

Kaino will join fellow-All Blacks Seta Tamanivalu (Bordeaux), George Moala (Clermont), Charlie Ngatai (Lyon), and Liam Messam (Toulon) in electing to play in France.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen praised the relentless impact Kaino made over an extended period.

"He brought a physicality and skill level to his game which made him the best in the world in his position," Hansen said.

"He can be rightly proud of everything he has achieved in the All Blacks, which included helping win two Rugby World Cups."