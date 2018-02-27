Scotland forward cited for Six Nations eye gouge

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has been cited for making contact with the eye of Nathan Hughes during Saturday's thrilling 25-13 victory over England, Six Nations authorities said on Monday.

The alleged offence took place in the 37th minute, when television cameras caught the pair involved in a scuffle.

Hughes pinned Wilson to the ground with the Scottish No.8 digging his hand into his opposite number's face.

"A disciplinary hearing will be convened before a Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday," said a Six Nations statement.

If found guilty, 28-year-old Wilson, who was born in England, could face a ban of between four and 12 weeks.

The Glasgow back-row forward was also involved in a fracas with England centre Owen Farrell in the tunnel before the game started -- again caught on television cameras.

England and Scotland have been asked for clarification on the incident by Six Nations Rugby.

Any ban would see Wilson missing Scotland's remaining tournament fixtures against Ireland and Italy.

Six Nations Rugby will write to the Rugby Football Union and Scottish Rugby to seek their observations on an apparent scuffle that occurred Sunday in the Murrayfield tunnel before Scotland's Calcutta Cup win over England.

England center Owen Farrell and Scotland number eight Ryan Wilson appeared to become embroiled in some pushing and shoving as the two teams left the field following their pre-match warmups.

A statement provided to Omnisport on Sunday read: "Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel."

England coach Eddie Jones denied any knowledge of a scuffle, while Scotland captain John Barclay was quoted by the Guardian as saying: "I heard about it, but I am always the first off the pitch after the warmup and I was in the toilets.

"It is one of those things that gets built up into something more than it was.

"It is a big game and a big rivalry. It was niggly and physical with a lot on the line."