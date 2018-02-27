Reds take heart from chaotic Rebels loss

Not even the Queensland Reds know what to make of their false start to the Super Rugby season in Melbourne.

Samu Kerevi believes Queensland battled bravely in their heavy round-one loss to Melbourne.

But strike weapon Samu Kerevi insists there were genuine positives to emerge from their chaotic defeat last week.

The Reds were reduced to 14 men for the majority of the match after captain Scott Higginbotham's ninth-minute red card against the Rebels at AAMI Park.

Queensland sides of the last few seasons might have mentally checked out at that juncture.

However, the new-model Reds hung in there and actually scored the next try through Duncan Paia'aua.

Then when Lukhan Tui was yellow-carded - leaving them with just 13 players for a period in the first half - Kerevi provided a near-instant reply to Sefa Naivalu's try to put the visitors in the lead.

It didn't last long, and the final 45-19 scoreline suggests Brad Thorn's side still has plenty of work to do.

But Kerevi said it was proof of a silver lining.

"We still had a lot of belief that we could win the game," he said.

"Even with 13 - it was just harder to defend because they had numbers on us.

"(I loved) the fight in the boys.

"It was a scrappy game, tough to play... I'm really happy with the young guys who came on (and got) in the deep end.

"Seeing them step up, hopefully they can do the same this week."

However, Kerevi said coach Brad Thorn wouldn't be reading too much into the 45-19 defeat.

"He wasn't angry at all," he said.

"It just that was a funny game - everything that could go wrong went wrong for us.

"It was hard to get our gauge in both attack and defence... to see where we were at."

The Reds will need across-the-board improvement to compete with the Brumbies, who visit Suncorp Stadium on Friday night and are seen as one of the favourites to take out the Australian conference.

The Canberra-based side came from behind to beat the Sunwolves in Tokyo 32-25 on Saturday.

Queensland will have to do it without Higginbotham, who is suspended for three weeks, and possibly Tui, who faces a SANZAAR judicial hearing on Tuesday night for his lifting tackle on Will Genia.

"We have to be on our A-game - disciplined, but still really physical against a side like that," Kerevi said.