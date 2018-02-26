Rebels need Super improvement: Wessels

Melbourne coach Dave Wessels is keeping the Rebels in the dark about their line-up to face the Sunwolves and adding extra training sessions to ensure they don't get complacent after their opening Super Rugby win.

Marika Koroibete won't travel to Tokyo for Melbourne's Super Rugby match due to a knee injury.

The Rebels scored a club-record number of points in their 45-19 win over Queensland but Wessels says his team will need to improve if they are to make it back-to-back Super Rugby wins in Toyko on Saturday.

Rather than take the weekend to celebrate the win, the players were back at work on Sunday and completed a double training session on Monday.

Wessels said he wanted to see how his players reacted to the victory.

"We haven't named the side like normal because I want to see players who understand that we need to get better and I want to see that application in training," Wessels said.

"We've had one win and that's it so we want to see that desire in training to get better if they want to make the trip to Japan."

Melbourne have made the scrum a focus this week, disappointed with the early efforts against the Reds, who were down a man after having No.8 Scott Higginbotham sent off after 10 minutes.

The Sunwolves led at halftime against the Brumbies before eventually falling 32-25 to the Australian heavyweights.

After banking only three wins in two seasons, the Sunwolves are now under Test coach Jamie Joseph and former Highlanders mentor Tony Brown, and have lured the likes of Japan skipper Michael Leitch home.

Wessels has warned his team they need to improve at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

"They've got a very good coaching staff, they've recruited very good international, experienced players and a lot of good local Japanese players - it's essentially the Japanese national team," Wessels said.

"We think they're going to be a huge test this week and to beat them we have to play better than we played."

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete won't travel to Tokyo on Tuesday, given an extra week to rest his injured knee.