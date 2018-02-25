Scotland crush England for first win over rivals in a decade

There was a time, not long ago, when a debate centred on Scotland's worthiness of a place in the Six Nations.

Huw Jones scores the first of his two tries in Scotland's shock 25-13 Six Nations win over England.

Try reviving that discussion after one of the most memorable victories in the team's recent history, at the expense of heir greatest rivals.

It wasn't just the scoreline but the manner of the performance in the 25-13 win against England that should give Scottish rugby supporters so much heart.

England, bidding for a second Grand Slam in three years were overwhelmed by a sea of blue at the breakdown and the exuberance of Scotland's Huw Jones.

He scored two of the Scots' three first-half tries - one an individual score from near halfway - as they blew away England before halftime then weathered an inevitable response from the visitors with a brilliant defensive effort and indomitable spirit.

It was a first win over England in 10 years, and there was a revelry and electricity inside Murrayfield not witnessed or felt in years.

"Scotland played well. Full marks to Scotland," Jones, who suffered just a second loss in 26 games as England coach, said.

"We knew what we were going to get but we didn't meet the challenge today for some reason."

Scotland started the Six Nations with a dismal loss in Wales but rebounded by beating France in round two. Like England, the Scots have two victories from three and can still win the Six Nations.

The Scots have won their past six home matches in the Six Nations and nine of their past 10 home games in total, the only defeat being a narrow one against New Zealand in November.

"We were fuelled by last year and the disappointment of the Wales game," Scotland captain John Barclay said.

"We said after that we didn't become a bad team overnight."

Scotland's last win over England in the Calcutta Cup was 15-9 in the 2008 Six Nations. They relied on penalties that day but this was a different story.

Jones kicked forward and gathered to ground in the 15th minute for Scotland's first home try against the English since 2004.

His other try might end up being the best of the tournament, breaking through a tackle just inside England's half and running 50 metres before bursting through two defenders to score.

Winger Sean Maitland crossed for the other try.

England came out for the second half 22-6 down - their largest half-time deficit in 136 meetings against Scotland - and scored their only try through centre Owen Farrell.

The visitors' chances of victory all but ended when replacement Sam Underhill was sin-binned for a no-arms tackle in the 66th, when the score was 22-13.

Flyhalf Finn Russell knocked over the penalty and the party could start in earnest in a fevered atmosphere.

England's only other loss under Jones was against Ireland last March, denying the team a second straight Grand Slam.

"That was as good a victory Scotland have had probably since 1986," former Scotland fullback Gavin Hastings said.