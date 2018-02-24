Hanigan leaves it late for Waratahs win

NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson hailed the character of his team after a dramatic 34-27 opening-round Super Rugby win over the Stormers at Allianz Stadium.

The Waratahs have scored a last-gasp 34-27 win over the Stormers in their Super Rugby season opener.

The Tahs lost the lead five times on Saturday night against a determined South African outfit, but clinched victory following a line-out steal after the final siren.

Flanker Ned Hanigan crashed through two defenders to score in the corner after taking a pass from debutant prop Harry Johnson-Holmes.

NSW produced exciting passages of play throughout but didn't capitalise on some of their chances and were given a torrid time in the scrum.

They scored four tries to three and were down to 14 men for 10 minutes of the second half, when lock Rob Simmons was sin-binned for a line-out infringement on his Tahs debut.

"I felt through the whole game our team showed some real character and fight, some really excellent qualities that we've been talking about it a lot,' Gibson said.

"Now we're stating to see it through our actions, and that's a positive and we found a way to win.

"At times we were under a lot of pressure through our scrum, but what I'm extremely proud of is the tenacious effort we showed throughout the game and to compete hard for every loose ball and that was the difference."

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck was happy with his team's scrum performance after targeting that area, but disappointed with their lineouts and exits.

"'We've only got ourselves to blame, we had two line-outs and a scrum to get out of that position (at the end) and put them back under pressure." Fleck said.

"They got the the turnovers and put that pressure on us."

Faced with the Stormers' fast line speed, NSW used kicks to unlock the visitors' defence for two of their tries.

Hooker Damien Fitzpatrick and captain and flanker Michael Hooper were strong performers in the home pack, while Foley, fullback Israel Folau and centre Kurtley Beale had their moments in attack.

The Stormers led early through a well-constructed try to prop Steven Kitshoff.

In a slight variation to their usual kick-catch routine, Tahs fullback Folau outjumped Stormers five-eighth Damian Willemse from a Bernard Foley kick and scooted 35 metres for the home team's first try.

A Marais penalty levelled the scores, but Hooper set up a seven-point lead after peeling off the back of a maul.

The Stormers levelled after 37 minutes when fullback SP Marais converted a try from Hooper's opposite number, Kobus van Dyk.

NSW regained the lead two minutes into the second half and, again, it was kick that undid the Stormers' defence.

A cross-field chip from Beale was taken by Curtis Rona, who passed to Fitzpatrick.

Folau held up Stormers centre JJ Engelbrecht over the line but, a few seconds later, Marais crossed and converted to tie the scores again before Hanigan ensured a happy ending for the home fans.