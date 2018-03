Marseille (AFP) - Mathieu Bastareaud celebrated his return to the France side following a three-week ban for a homophobic slur with a try in Friday's 34-17 Six Nations victory over Italy.

Missing the suspended tournament top try-scorer Teddy Thomas, France laboured for long periods before Italy typically crumbled late on.

Maxime Machenaud kicked 17 points for the French, but they missed out on an attacking bonus point having scored just three tries.