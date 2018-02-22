England's Hughes back for 6 Nations rugby

Nathan Hughes is back at No.8 as England resume their Six Nations rugby title defence against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Centre Ben Te'o has missed a spot in England's Six Nations rugby squad to face Scotland.

Hughes has recovered from knee ligament damage, suffered on club duty in December for Wasps, and is thrust straight into the back row in the absence of Sam Simmonds, who had featured against Italy and Wales.

"Nathan Hughes has worked hard on his fitness. I've never seen him in better physical condition, so we are looking forward to him playing," coach Eddie Jones said.

Simmonds, withdrawn at halftime of the 12-6 victory over Wales, is expected to miss the remainder of the Six Nations.

Billy Vunipola, first choice in the position, is unavailable on Saturday because of a broken arm, but the Fijian-born Hughes offers a similar ball-carrying threat compared to the lighter and more-mobile Simmonds.

"Nathan has a key role in defence and in us gaining momentum in attack," Jones said.

Jonathan Joseph has edged former NRL player Ben Te'o to retain his starting place at outside centre and, apart from Hughes' return, the pack is intact.

On the bench, Joe Marler replaces Alec Hepburn after serving a six-week ban for a dangerous clear-out and will provide cover for loosehead prop Mako Vunipola, but the replacements are otherwise unchanged.

James Haskell, also available after completing a ban, has been unable to force his way into the 23.

The 136th Calcutta Cup clash - the game's oldest international fixture - will register milestones for Joe Launchbury and captain Dylan Hartley.

Launchbury wins his 50th England cap, having debuted in 2012 against Fiji, while Hartley becomes the nation's second-most capped player, surpassing the 91 appearances by Jonny Wilkinson.

"For any player to play 50 caps for their country is a wonderful achievement. Joe has worked really hard to improve and is such an important player for us," Jones said.

ENGLAND:

Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Danny Care, Nathan Hughes, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (capt), Mako Vunipola.

Res: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Sam Underhill, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell.