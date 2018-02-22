Will Genia says the Melbourne Rebels are expecting the Queensland Reds to take on the qualities of their new coach Brad Thorn and get physical in Friday night's opening Super Rugby clash.

Genia expects Super Reds to get physical

The Test halfback, who played against former All Black and Brisbane NRL champion Thorn, says he will have put his own hard-nosed stamp on the team ahead of the AAMI Park match.

"They will be fit and very physical," said Genia, who joined the Rebels after two years playing in France.

"They will have an approach to the game like he had as a player because he's quite fresh out of the game so he will bring that toughness and edge to their game."

Genia played nine seasons with the Reds, winning the 2011 title, but says he's bought into his new club.

GREEN REDS: Higginbotham excited to lead inexperienced Qld team

"I'm a proud Queenslander and I love the Reds but to me rugby's about people and we've got a great bunch of people here and that's what motivates me to do well," Genia said.

The 30-year-old admits he will be underdone after not playing a game since a Wallabies Test mid-November due to a pre-season back fracture.

"The back's good but I will probably be blowing in the first 15-20 minutes because I haven't played any footy for a long time but I will work my way into the game," the 30-year-old said.

"I'll back the work I've done in the pre-season and the fitness and the conditioning."

Genia said he was looking forward to playing alongside rather than against Japan international backrower Amanaki Mafi, who won Australia's Super Rugby player of the year last season.

"I saw the impact he had on Super Rugby last year - his ability to carry the ball - he's so physical and he trains with such intensity."

Much has been made of the talent on the Melbourne list with 12 ex-Western Force players as well as coach Dave Wessels joining the Rebels following the franchise's axing in the downsized competition.

Genia said while the new-look Rebels had the ability to win the competition, it would take more than star power.

"The most important thing is trying to gel as a group and Dave's (Wessels) done a really good job of emphasising that," he said.

"In the successful teams I've been a part of that's been the most important thing.

"We had a genuine affection for each other and wanted to work hard for one another."