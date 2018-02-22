Queensland Reds skipper Scott Higginbotham says his new-look, green-tinged team is ready to make their mark on Super Rugby.

Reds ready for new era: Higginbotham

The Brad Thorn era begins in Friday night's season-opener at AAMI Park, with the rookie Reds clear underdogs against the suddenly star-studded Melbourne Rebels.

With Quade Cooper banished, Karmichael Hunt's career in limbo and George Smith injured, Higginbotham will lead out a team largely made up of no-names, including one starting debutant and three on the bench.

"There's a lot of inexperience but that's what's exciting. You'll definitely see a difference compared to last year," Higginbotham told reporters on Thursday.

Unless they paid close attention to the National Rugby Championship over the last two seasons, Reds supporters will be totally unfamiliar with some of the players who add a tinge of mystery to Thorn's team sheet.

One of them, hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, wouldn't have a contract were it not for former Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore's decision to retire a season early.

Paenga-Amosa was born in Auckland, moved to Sydney with his family when he was four and played rugby league until he was 15, having grown up down the road from Belmore - the home of the NRL's Canterbury Bulldogs.

Now 22, he was plucked from the NSW Country Eagles by Thorn after troubling the Queensland Country scrum and scoring a hat-trick against Brisbane City.

He's done enough in pre-season to earn first crack at the No.2 jersey but not even Higginbotham knows quite what to expect from the Super Rugby first-timer.

"That's the thing - I've only played two games with him so far," he said.

"He seems to be a very elusive player.

"His throwing has been spot on through the pre-season which is what you want from a hooker - your throws to hit the mark.

"Good on him. He's taken his opportunity."

The Reds, who have also been boosted by the early return of Izack Rodda and Eto Nabuli from injury, are quietly confident about their chances in Melbourne.

"What will be, will be," Higginbotham said.

"We'll just get out there and play footy and show how we've been training over the last couple of months."