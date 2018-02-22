Scots unchanged for England in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith with his players, naming an unchanged team for their Six Nations rugby showdown with England.

Townsend's pack options have been bolstered for Saturday's clash with Edinburgh prop WP Nel and Glasgow lock Tim Swinson selected on the bench after injury.

Glasgow centre Nick Grigg has also been named as a replacement.

Five of Scotland's backline for the Edinburgh match are British & Irish Lions - Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Sean Maitland, Finn Russell and Greig Laidlaw.

"The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France. They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle," Townsend said.

"England are the No.2 side in the world and have shown a very good level of consistency in the past couple of seasons.

"Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture."

SCOTLAND: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Pete Horne, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (capt), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Simon Berghan, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Gordon Reid.

Replacements: Scott Lawson, Jamie Bhatti, Willem Nel, Tim Swinson, David Denton, Ali Price, Nick Grigg, Blair Kinghorn.