Man of match Shingler lauds Wales's 'massive performance'

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - Aaron Shingler hailed a "massive performance" by Wales after their inexperienced side thumped Scotland 34-7 in the Six Nations opener in Cardiff on Saturday.

Two tries from Leigh Halfpenny -- ending a five year try drought for his country -- and touchdowns from Gareth Davies and Steff Evans gave the hosts what could turn out to be a vital try bonus point in what was the 58th Test win for head coach Warren Gatland in 98 matches since taking charge 10 years ago.

Wales gave a team performance that made light of the absence of players with, between them, more than 600 caps, but Shingler was singled out for man of the match honours

"That was a massive performance," said Shingler.

"It was one of great character especially in defence and a great start," added the 30-year-old England-born flanker.

Wales's inspirational captain Alun Wyn Jones -- who was denied a try in the second-half by being held up on the line -- said his side's outstanding performance reflected the level of opposition.

"Give credit to Scotland that was a performance borne out of respect for them," said Jones, Wales's most capped lock and winning his 114th cap.

"I am particularly pleased that our guys winning either their first caps or only with a handful took their chances.

While Wales got the ideal boost for their home clash with champions England next weekend, it was a salutary experience for the Scots who had entered the tournament with hopes of a first Six Nations title after thrashing Australia and running New Zealand close in the autumn.

Scotland captain John Barclay was non-plussed by the poor showing, which leaves Scotland without a win in Cardiff since 2002 and needing to regroup quickly to host France next weekend.

"I am speechless," said the 31-year-old flanker.

"There were a lot of errors.

"In November we played with a lot of accuracy and tempo today there was tempo but not accuracy.

"We missed too many tackles, we knew Wales would be dangerous but our lineout didn't function at all, not a great recipe t win a Test match.

"It is hard to find positives, Wales were superior today and we have a lot of work to do."