Aussie 7s star cops nasty kick to the face

Russian captain Alena Mikhaltsova has landed herself in hot water with what appeared to be a blatant kick to Evania Pelite's face.

With seconds left in the first half of Australia's semi-final win on Saturday, Mikhaltsova was attempting to break out of a low Pelite tackle when she lashed out with her boot.

The incident wasn't picked up by on-field officials, but drew a shocked response from commentators.

Pelite immediately grabbed at her face in pain, before jumping up and battling on.

A lung-busting defensive effort against Russia continued Australia's incredible clean sheet after five games at Allianz Stadium and put them one win away from repeating their World Series round-one victory in Dubai.

But defending world champions New Zealand, led by explosive finisher Portia Woodman, will provide the sternest test in Sunday's final.

Australia haven't beaten their trans-Tasman rivals since their momentous gold medal match at the 2016 Olympics, enduring five-straight losses.

"New Zealand, current world champions and on fire," Australian coach Tim Walsh said.

"It's going to be an epic game; they've got threats all over the place.

"Player for player, it's a really good match-up and the reality is that, if one team makes a mistake, the other will just pounce on it."

with AAP