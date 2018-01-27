Aussie 7s star cops nasty kick to the face

News

Israel Folau's latest homophobic comment has placed pressure on Rugby Australia.
Russian captain Alena Mikhaltsova has landed herself in hot water with what appeared to be a blatant kick to Evania Pelite's face.

With seconds left in the first half of Australia's semi-final win on Saturday, Mikhaltsova was attempting to break out of a low Pelite tackle when she lashed out with her boot.

The incident wasn't picked up by on-field officials, but drew a shocked response from commentators.

Pelite immediately grabbed at her face in pain, before jumping up and battling on.

Deliberate or not? Image: Fox Sports

A lung-busting defensive effort against Russia continued Australia's incredible clean sheet after five games at Allianz Stadium and put them one win away from repeating their World Series round-one victory in Dubai.

But defending world champions New Zealand, led by explosive finisher Portia Woodman, will provide the sternest test in Sunday's final.

Australia haven't beaten their trans-Tasman rivals since their momentous gold medal match at the 2016 Olympics, enduring five-straight losses.

"New Zealand, current world champions and on fire," Australian coach Tim Walsh said.

"It's going to be an epic game; they've got threats all over the place.

"Player for player, it's a really good match-up and the reality is that, if one team makes a mistake, the other will just pounce on it."

with AAP

