Kiwi destroyer makes Poms relive Lomu nightmare

A New Zealand rugby sevens try-scoring phenomenon has featured in her own Jonah Lomu moment in scenes that will give England nightmares all over again.

Portia Woodman starred in the Black Ferns' 33-10 thumping in their second pool match during the Sydney sevens series on Friday.

First half tries to Blyde and Woodman gave the Black Ferns Sevens a comfortable 14-0 half-time lead.

Deborah Fleming finished off a Heather Fisher break two minutes after the restart to narrow the lead, but the Kiwis hit back almost immediately with Blyde and Woodman crossing in quick time.

However, it was the hat-trick try for Woodman that really stole the headlines - drawing similarities with All Blacks great Lomu's famous World Cup try against England in 1995.

Lomu's bulldozing effort against the Poms in Cape Town is widely regarded as one of the greatest tries in Rugby World Cup history.

Sure, Woodman's effort was in rugby sevens and for the Blacks Ferns, but the fact remains that it featured the same countries on the same side of the equation - making comparisons understandable.

Woodman caught the ball on the wing and with an English defender immediately upon her, unleashed a powerful fend to brush aside the would-be tackler with ease.

Last year's world women's player of the year extended the New Zealand lead to 33-5, with England gaining some respectability through Jess Breach's game-closing effort.

In the third and final pool match, Woodman extended her try-scoring blitz with a hat-trick in the Black Ferns' 31-0 triumph over USA.

The comprehensive five-try win went some way towards atoning for their fifth placing at the opening leg in Dubai in December, when the Kiwis were knocked out by the US in the quarter-finals.

Woodman's first-half brace gave New Zealand a 12-0 half-time lead on Friday, Michaela Blyde and Gayle Broughton also crossing in the second spell either side of Woodman's third.

Earlier, Woodman had snared four tries in New Zealand's opening 48-7 win over Japan.

The Black Ferns Sevens ran in eight tries against their outmatched opponents and led 22-7 at half-time.

Australia also impressed in their group, managing to win through to the quarter-finals undefeated - having not conceded a point in their first three matches.