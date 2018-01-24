London (AFP) - Owen Farrell is the only English contender on the original long list of nominees for the 2018 European player of the year announced Tuesday.

Farrell lone Englishman on Euro awards long list

Players at clubs in Ireland and France dominate the 15-strong list.

Red Rose playmaker Farrell, the holder of the award, is the sole representative from the English Premiership after reigning European title-holders Saracens squeezed through to the last eight of the Champions Cup after finishing as one of the three best runners-up at the end of the Pool phase.

London side Saracens were the only English team to make it into the quarter-finals of European rugby union's premier club competition this season.

The current line-up of nominees will be reduced to a shortlist of five after the semi-finals in April, with the winner announced after the final on May 12.

Nominees (player, club, country of club):

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets/WAL), Levani Botia (La Rochelle/FRA), Gareth Davies (Scarlets/WAL), Scott Fardy (Leinster/IRL), Owen Farrell (Saracens/ENG), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/IRL), Conor Murray (Munster/IRL), Isa Nacewa (Leinster/IRL), Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92/FRA), Morgan Parra (Clermont/FRA), Dany Priso (La Rochelle/FRA), Alivereti Raka (Clermont/FRA), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/IRL), Josua Tuisova (Toulon/FRA), Victor Vito (La Rochelle/FRA)