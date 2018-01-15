Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud has issued an apology after appearing to utter a "homophobic" insult at an opponent in Sunday's 36-0 European Champions Cup victory over Treviso.

Outrage as Toulon star's homophobic slur heard over ref mic

Television footage appeared to show the France international insulting Italian second row Sebastian Negri after an altercation in the final minute of the match.

Bonsoir tout le monde,

Je tiens à m’excuser de ma réaction aux insultes du joueur Italien.

J’ai mal réagi en répondant à sa provocation, j’en suis sincèrement navré pour les personnes que j’ai pu blesser. — Mathieu Bastareaud (@BastaOfficiel) January 14, 2018

"I apologise for my reaction to insults from the Italian player. I reacted badly by responding to his provocation, I'm truly sorry for the people I might have hurt," Bastareaud wrote on his Twitter account.

Competition organisers European Professional Club Rugby said they would look at the images of the incident before deciding on Monday whether to launch disciplinary proceedings against Bastareaud.

Any suspension levied against Bastareaud would likely impact upon the 29-year-old's participation in the Six Nations, with France's opening game at home to Ireland on February 3

World Rugby regulation states that “verbal abuse includes, but is not limited to abuse based on: religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation”.

The minimum ban for verbal abuse is six weeks, while the maximum is 12 months.

Outrage immediately spread across social media as fans heard the slur over the referee's microphone, former England international Andy Goode led the charge.

"Absolutely disgusting and no place for it anywhere. I hope @ChampionsCup make an example of @BastaOfficiel and ban him for a long time," Goode wrote.

"Disgusting from Mathieu Bastareaud @BastaOfficiel at the end of the @RCTofficiel v @BenettonRugby game calling Sebastian Negri a “f***ing f****t.” No place in the game for homophobia, @ChampionsCup should throw the book at him."

The commentator of the match between Toulon and Treviso was also horrified by the comments saying, "Bastareaud, that's a disgrace what you've just said."

However in a later twist, some suggested that Bastareaud was responding to an alleged racial slur from Italian opponent Sebastian Negri.

In a statement on Sunday, competition organisers European Professional Club Rugby said they "had received a citing complaint against the RC Toulon player, Mathieu Bastareaud".

It added: "Bastareaud is alleged to have verbally abused a Benetton Rugby player in the 80th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12.

"The complaint was made by the match citing commissioner, Dennis Jones."