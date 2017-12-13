Ex-Wallaby's epic rant after Raelene Castle appointment

Wallabies great Jerermy Paul has used the appointment of new CEO Raelene Castle to launch a stunning tirade at Rugby Australia.

Former Wallaby's epic rant after Raelene Castle appointment

The former Canterbury NRL chief executive was announced as Bill Pulver's successor at RA's Sydney headquarters at Moore Park on Tuesday.

Castle will take up her post on January 15, becoming the first female boss of any of the national governing bodies of the four major football codes in Australia.

While Paul applauded the appointment of Castle, he used the news to launch a stunning spray at the RA board, declaring Castle needs to "get rid of everyone".

"She needs to get rid of the lot," Paul said on Fox Sports' Bill and Boz show on Tuesday night.

"What have they done in the last two years?

"Super Rugby has gone backwards at a massive rate of knots.

"In domestic Tests last year we barely beat Fiji and Italy and lost against Scotland.

"We lost the Bledisloe Cup again for the 15th-straight year...we are declining as a code.

"So the first thing she needs to do is clean out as many people as she can."

Paul, who played 72 Tests for the Wallabies, called on Rugby Australia to fix their relationship with West Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

"I have been told by credible people that he's going to put up to $200 million into the game," Paul said.

"But the ARU have stuffed that relationship."

Castle on Tuesday said "the work starts today" in reconnecting with disenchanted fans after one of the toughest years since the code went professional in 1996.

"The reality is sport has gender equity in it. There's people from both who are really delivering, particularly at grassroots level," Castle, also a former Netball New Zealand chief, said.

"So I don't think it's enormous step to have a female chief executive. I'm excited about the opportunity.

"My experience in rugby league was very strong. I don't expect my experience in rugby union to be any different."

Castle spent four years at the Bulldogs, presiding over three NRL finals appearances for the club, including the 2014 grand final loss to South Sydney, before resigning this season.

"(The Bulldogs) really helped me understand the Australian sporting landscape. It's a unique landscape," she said.

"That experience working with the Bulldogs in that landscape and also working with a coach like Des Hasler, who's a strong personality, that will also help me when I have to forge a very strong relationship with (Wallabies coach) Michael Cheika."

with AAP