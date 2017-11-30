An English rugby club is facing a big repair bill after a truly unique moment occurred in a game last weekend.

Powerful rugby team's £7000 pushover fail

Up against Luctonians, Hinckley's forward pack was so strong they sent the posts tumbling down after a scrum deep in their opponents' half.

"I didn't really think anything of it until the post started falling down," club chairman John Tilley said, according to the BBC.

"The bloke behind ran for cover and then I just thought, 'well, there's £7000 gone like that'.

Tilley also revealed another disappointing fact: "We didn't score either!"

The match continued on a second pitch and Hinckley kept up their aggression to secure a 52-12 win.

"I think that scrummage set the tone," Tilley said.

"Because our opponents kind of lost it after that."