News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The Hurricanes have dealt the Melbourne Rebels a Super Rugby reality check, inflicting a 50-19 loss.
Hurricanes deal Rebels Super reality check

Beale in his budgies with a prince by his side

7Sport /

Kurtley Beale has posted one of the snaps of the year following the Wallabies win over Wales in Cardiff.

Fabien Pelous | Why I love rugby
1:38

Fabien Pelous | Why I love rugby
Adam Jones | Welsh legend's rugby roots
6:19

Adam Jones | Welsh legend's rugby roots
Hurricanes destroy Melbourne Rebels with Ben Lam grabbing a Super Rugby record
1:29

Hurricanes destroy Melbourne Rebels with Ben Lam grabbing a Super Rugby record
Ben Lam scores off a lucky bounce
0:29

Ben Lam scores off a lucky bounce
Chiefs down the Highlanders in New Zealand Derby
1:29

Chiefs down the Highlanders in New Zealand Derby
Party at Coopers as Reds claim victory
1:29

Party at Coopers as Reds claim victory
Luke Lewis gets sin binned for a controversial trip
0:27

Luke Lewis gets sin binned for a controversial trip
Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
1:30

Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
Cameron Smith sent to the bin
0:53

Cameron Smith sent to the bin
Saints and Roos miss again and again
0:24

Saints and Roos miss again and again
Josh Jackson unhappy with referee as Inglis scores
0:24

Josh Jackson unhappy with referee as Inglis scores
0330_1800_sa_sloane
2:08

Rory Sloane's ankle injury worse than thought
 

Rocking around in the sheds post-match in a pair of budgie smugglers and cradling a well-earned cold one the Wallabies fullback riddled up to a dapper looking Prince William and this was the result.

Beale added the caption: “When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed.”



It has close to 10,000 likes in the last five hours.

The Prince, a well known rugby tragic, looked to take it all in his stride and actually took a few photos with other members of the team.




Back To Top