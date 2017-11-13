Beale in his budgies with a prince by his side

Kurtley Beale has posted one of the snaps of the year following the Wallabies win over Wales in Cardiff.

Rocking around in the sheds post-match in a pair of budgie smugglers and cradling a well-earned cold one the Wallabies fullback riddled up to a dapper looking Prince William and this was the result.

Beale added the caption: “When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed.”

It has close to 10,000 likes in the last five hours.

The Prince, a well known rugby tragic, looked to take it all in his stride and actually took a few photos with other members of the team.