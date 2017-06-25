The British and Irish Lions could not defeat the All Blacks in the first Test but Sean O'Brien's try will live long in the memory of rugby fans.

'It was one of the best Test tries I have ever seen'

The 35th-minute try began deep in the Lions' own half when Anthony Watson caught a kick and quickly passed it off to Liam Williams.

Williams, somewhat of a controversial pick at 15 over Leigh Halfpenny, took the ball to the halfway line as he worked his way past multiple New Zealand defenders.

From there the ball went through three sets of hands, including Jonathan Davies' twice, with O'Brien the man to cross.

"When they can score tries like that first one you are sitting there thinking they should do that more often," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said.

"It was one of the best Test tries I have ever seen."

Williams was overjoyed to have played a part in such a wonderful try, even if it did come in a defeat.

"I love having the ball in hand and I love having a run. I looked up, I saw a bit of space and I just stuck my head down. It was on and I had a go," he said.

Israel Dagg was one of the Kiwis who failed to wrap up Williams up the field.

Having watched the before and after, he was in awe.

"I was pretty blown away by that try, to be honest. It was pretty razzly but that’s what they can do," he said.

"I have a lot if respect for Liam Williams. He plays like he’s playing in the back yard, just sees it and decides to go and does it. He tore us to bits and that’s what he can do."

Watch the full highlights of the All Blacks' 30-15 win: