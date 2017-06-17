Israel Folau wound back the clock to his AFL playing days with an astonishing try for the Wallabies against Scotland at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Folau takes flight for 'AFL speccy' try against Scots

The former GWS Giant showed that when it comes to the spectacular marks stakes, he's still up there with the best.

GREAT SCOTS: Wallabies humbled in Sydney Test

Seizing up a pin-point crossfield kick from Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley, the giant fullback soared high above Scotland's Greig Tonks to pluck the ball from the sky.

With arms raised high above his head, Folau jumped so high that his knees were almost above the Scottish player's head when he took the catch.

All that was left for the code-hopping star was to fall over the tryline and complete a remarkable five-pointer for the men in gold.

The try was one of two that Folau scored in the Sydney Test match, but it wasn't enough to save the Wallabies from a morale-destroying 24-19 defeat.

"We will review this game and look to go again next week," Folau said after the match.

"We knew it would be a tough game going into it and defensively we were passive and we must look to improve from there.

"We knew they would have line speed, I thought we didn't adapt well to that we should have played with more depth. We were a lot more passive compared to last week."