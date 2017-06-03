Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu has scored one of the all-time great front-rower tries with an incredible 60-metre run against the Chiefs.

Sekope Kepu scores insane 60m try

Down 32-3 early in the second half, the Waratahs rattled off 14 consecutive points to get within eight points in the last five minutes, after an amazing solo try to Kepu.

The Wallabies star received the ball 10 metres inside his own half, burst through the line before beating three players on his way to a sensational five-pointer.

However the try wasn't enough to get the Tahs home, with their slim Super Rugby finals hopes flattened in a 46-31 loss.

The loss meant NSW completed a clean sweep of five losses this year against New Zealand sides.