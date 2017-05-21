The injury-ravaged Rebels were unable to contain the rampant NSW Waratahs on Sunday after losing Wallabies centre Reece Hodge in the second minute.

Reece Hodge KO'd in brutal collision with Israel Folau

Hodge was trying to tackle Wallabies teammate Israel Folau when his head collected Folau's hip.

Hodge looked to have lost consciousness and was carted off the field on a medicab.

It meant the Rebels needed to turn to their 38th different player this season by fulltime.

"The end tale of the game was that we tried manfully with the troops that we had," Rebels coach Tony McGahan said.

"Losing Reece early on doesn't help us and we've got a few guys coming on after a long time out of the game and they take time to gel.

"But I thought we competed as hard as we could. Hooper, Israel and Foley were absolutely outstanding.

"When you've got three key players and they have such influence, not only in the game itself but also on their other teammates about what they can do, I thought they were fantastic.

"They brought the rest of the group through with a lot of key moments there."

The Waratahs overcame a shambolic start to annihilate the Rebels 50-23, with their Wallabies big guns headlining the 2014 champions' first home win since round one.