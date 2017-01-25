A Scottish rugby team could go down as one of the worst sides in history after they were walloped 172-0.

Worst side in history? Scottish rugby team walloped 172-0

Blairgowrie RFC smashed the Howe of Fife 2nd XV in Division 2 of Scotland's Midlands League last Saturday, with the referee ending the game 20 minutes early to spare the losing players further embarrassment.

Despite the hammering, the club's president insists he is proud of them.

"It was a big scoreline, but I'm very proud of the boys," Murdo Fraser said.

It was revealed Howe of Fife 2nd XV were three players short and 10 of the 12 who played were over 35 years of age.

It wasn't the first time the side has been soundly beaten this season after they lost 107-0 two weeks earlier and were thrashed 99-0 in December.

The side's misfortune came down to injuries, call-ups to the first team and eight young players heading on a gap year, Mr Fraser told the Daily Mirror.

He said their situation reflected serious issues rugby faced in Scotland.

"This match was a clear example of the struggle that clubs like Howe of Fife are having at this time," Fraser told the Daily Mirror.

"There is a serious lack of player numbers in junior rugby. It is a massive issue and one that the governing body needs to look at.

"All anyone is interested in is money. Clubs at our level lose so many players to the higher clubs where they get paid big wages.

"We find it increasingly hard to keep players but we refuse to go down the route of 'chequebook' rugby football."

Believe it or not, Howe of Fife 2nd XV have still managed to win five of their 13 games this season.

Biggest international rugby losses:

Argentina 152 - Paraguay 0 (2002)

Japan 155 - Taiwan 3 (2002)