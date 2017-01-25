If this vision is anything to go by, Sonny Bill Williams will return from his ruptured achilles tendon better than ever.

Vision of SBW's incredible rehab journey emerges

Footage posted on Facebook page USA Sevens Rugby depicts the incredible rehab journey the international superstar has undertaken, and he's looking fitter than ever.

The 31-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon playing for New Zealand at the Olympics last August.

He was expected to be out for around nine months after the injury, but if the above vision is anything to go by, he may well be returning much sooner than that.

Williams can be seen performing single leg jumps, powerfully throwing a medicine ball, and undergoing agility work, all the while protecting his damaged tendon on his left leg.

Luckily for the former NRL premiership and Rugby World Cup winner, his short term future is assured after he signed a three-year deal with the Auckland Blues beginning from 2017.

Williams created headlines with his amazing sportsmanship during the Rugby World Cup in 2015.