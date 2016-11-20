Steve Hansen clashes with Irish media after 'dirty side' inference

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has clashed with an Irish interviewer after taking offence to her inferring that New Zealand are a "dirty side".

During a sideline interview with Irish television's Claire McNamara following New Zealand's 21-9 win over Ireland in Dublin, Hansen was quick to bar up after she asked him about the All Blacks' high penalty count.

"You always want the ref to be consistent so let's leave it at that," Hansen replied.

Taking things to the next level, McNamara then asked if Hansen thought there was any dangerous elements to some of the contentious tackles made during play.

"I don't think so, this is a moving game. The first one where we got penalised was a head clash," he said.

"The one on the far side was obviously a little high and across the shoulder but I don't think there was any malice in it.

"Rugby is a shifting game when you've got ball carriers that move as well as the Irish do, they are going to change direction so people are going to sometime make mistakes and sometime people fall into tackles.

"The penalty count concerns me."

However, McNamara had one last gasping question left for the All Blacks coach before he joined his team in celebration.

"I'm not sure where you're going with this, do you want me to tell you we're a dirty side or something? Is that what you're saying?" Hansen said as McNamara suggested there was malice in the All Blacks game.

McNamara was quick to quip, saying "no".

"Well, do you want to talk about something else now?".