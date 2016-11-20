A spectacular try to Tevita Kuridrani has helped earn the Wallabies 'B team' a spirited 25-23 victory over France to maintain their unbeaten Spring Tour.

Kuridrani scores insane try in Wallabies' win

The acrobatic finish - Kuridrani's third try in as many games this Spring Tour - evaded the defence of French No.6 Charles Ollivon and extended Australia's lead to nine late in the second half.

The Wallabies centre looked to have gone into touch before grounding the ball, but replays revealed the real story.

With nearly all of his body over the sideline but in the air, Kuridrani reached back to plant the ball millimetres inside the touch in-goal line.

The TMO confirmed the try, which proved to be the match-winner.

"I think we all thought we were watching NRL for a moment when he went in with his whole body over the sideline," joked coach Michael Cheika.

Derided in the French press as a back-up squad, following mass changes to the starting sides which defeated Wales and Scotland, the Wallabies overcame scrum troubles and a missed drop goal three minutes after the final whistle to escape Stade de France with a two-point win.

with AAP