Insane back-heel chip sets up sensational 100m try

Park rugby player Alan Knuckey has pulled off one of the most remarkable plays you'll ever see to score a length of the field try.

Receiving the ball in his own in-goal, Knuckey puts the ball behind his back before back-heeling it over the top of the defensive line.

He then streams through to regather before beating the fullback and going 100m to score.

The scrum half scored in the last play of the match against Old Colfeians to seal a 19-point victory.

The Englishman, who plays for Charlton Park, says the last-minute effort was the result of a dare.

"I looked to the guys on the sideline and said, should I try the back heel," he said.

"My mate dared me, I accepted.

"For 15 years I've attempted this. Never have I finished it off."