Tensions boiled over early in Australia's clash with Argentina with multiple players involved in an ugly altercation outside the field of play.

Wallabies, Argentina in crazy sideline scuffle

Nearly every player on the field sprinted towards the melee, which broke out after Israel Folau was forced into touch.

The Pumas were reeling after the Wallabies jumped out to an early 21-0 lead and looked to be taking some of their frustrations out.

No one was sin-binned with the referee issuing both sides with a stern warning.