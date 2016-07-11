Jarryd Hayne has learned his Rio Olympics fate after a discussion with his Fiji Sevens coach Ben Ryan.

Jarryd Hayne learns Rio Olympics fate

In a post on Facebook, Hayne revealed that Ryan had told him his time with the Fiji team was over.

"As much as I would have loved to go to Rio, I too knew I wasn't ready yet," Hayne wrote.

"During my time with the team, I pushed my body above and beyond.

"I used all my experience as a professional athlete and have tried everyday and in every way possible to make this team and make it better but unfortunately, time has been against me."

Hayne will return to Sydney next week to consider his future.

Hayne described his experience with the Fiji Sevens squad as an amazing experience.

"I've loved every minute of training with the Fiji Rugby 7's. Not only are they back to back world champions but they are a bunch of guys who have welcomed me into the team as one of their own family," he wrote.

"It was hard to comprehend and understand at first why I came here? Why God put me here, but deep down I knew there was a reason and a purpose.

"God takes you places not so you can achieve what you set out for, but to play a part and help something greater than yourself.

"This has been an amazing journey for me and a truly humbling experience. I have learnt so much and will never forget my time with this team.

"I want to thank Ben and the entire coaching staff, the players and especially the fans.

"The support of the Fijian fans and fans around the world over the past few months has been incredible.

"I am mesmerised at the love and passion people have for the 7's.

"For now, I'll be in camp with the team until mid-week before heading back home to Sydney for some time out and will determine my next steps from there.

"I'll enjoy watching from afar and wish the team all the best of luck on their road to Rio.

"Going to miss our prayers twice a day, endless laughs and ma man Sharkie! Nothing but love for the taganes."

Hayne's non-selection will heighten speculation about the two-time Dally M medallist's possible return to the NRL.

Kieran Foran's reported request to exit Parramatta would open up the salary cap space required at Hayne's former club and coach Brad Arthur has already stated his interest.

"We've said all along if Jarryd wanted to come back to our club we'd only be too happy to take him," Arthur told Triple M on Saturday.

"I don't know what Jarryd's plans are with where he wants to take the rest of his career, but I'm sure that if he wants to play rugby league he'll give us an opportunity."

The 28-year-old has also been linked to a move to 15-a-side rugby union, in either Europe or Australia, and Super Rugby's NSW Waratahs indicated they would be interested in signing him.